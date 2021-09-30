LABS Group (LABS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $829,771.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $16.47 million and $829,771.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.