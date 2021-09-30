Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Landec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Landec stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

