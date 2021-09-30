Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Landec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Landec stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.