Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

LE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

