Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,954. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

