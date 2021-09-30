Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.67.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.