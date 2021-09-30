Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $333,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

