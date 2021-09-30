Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $415,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

