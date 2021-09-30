Legal & General Group Plc Has $376.89 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of KLA worth $376,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLAC opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

