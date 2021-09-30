Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 230,756 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 230,756 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $315,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $2,836,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

