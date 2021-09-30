Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 52,911 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $384,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

