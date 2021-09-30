Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 60,940 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $296,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

