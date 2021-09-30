Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.