Lepricon (L3P) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,378.00

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $862,931.69 and approximately $18,378.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00117696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00167196 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

