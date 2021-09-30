Li-Cycle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the average volume of 2,294 call options.
LICY opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Li-Cycle
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
