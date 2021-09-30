Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 133946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

LGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$236.07 million and a PE ratio of -88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

