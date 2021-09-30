Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $123.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.15.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -121.94. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

