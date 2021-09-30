Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 4.6% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 3,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market cap of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

