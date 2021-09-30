Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) versus Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Critical Survey

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liquidity Services and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.99 -$3.77 million $0.12 193.33 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.36 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% Digital Media Solutions 0.44% -20.49% 6.93%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

