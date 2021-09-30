LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

LIVN opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

