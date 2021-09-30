LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.50. LiveVox shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on LVOX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,701,000.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.