Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

