Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.
OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
