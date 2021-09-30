Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

