Loews Corp Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,057. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

