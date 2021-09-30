Loews Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CME Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,409 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.86.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

