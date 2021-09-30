Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,147.32

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,147.32 ($14.99) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.58), with a volume of 11,901 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 777.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The company has a market cap of £241.56 million and a P/E ratio of 66.39.

In other news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32). Also, insider Neil Newman bought 2,378 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

