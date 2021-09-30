London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,314 ($95.56) and last traded at GBX 7,352 ($96.05). Approximately 809,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 697,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,554 ($98.69).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,857.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,652.75. The firm has a market cap of £37.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

