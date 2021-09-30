Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.49. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

