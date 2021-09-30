Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.70. 790,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,394. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

