Lunyr Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $471,783.72 and approximately $883.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

