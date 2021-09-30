Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,118 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

