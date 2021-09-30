Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after buying an additional 5,149,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after buying an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,279,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,192,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 407,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.