Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

