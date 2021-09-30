Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $297.86 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

