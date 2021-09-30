Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,709 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

