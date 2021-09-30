MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

