Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$92.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perfom” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.28% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$96.83 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$60.82 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$101.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 11.1000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

