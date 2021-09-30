Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

