Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

