Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 164,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,637,723. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

