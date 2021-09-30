Mark George Wilson Sells 7,226 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

