MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $174.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $175.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $164.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $732.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $745.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $823.40 million to $865.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $423.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.12. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $408.80 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $2,789,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

