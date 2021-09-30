Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 58,364 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

