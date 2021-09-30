Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 13.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $230,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.51. 179,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

