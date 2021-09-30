MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the lowest is $133.30 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $103.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $662.72 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 234,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,450. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

