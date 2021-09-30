Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.