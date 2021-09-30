Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $123.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

