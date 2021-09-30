MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 225,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 537,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

