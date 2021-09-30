Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

