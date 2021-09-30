Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

