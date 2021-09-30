Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,395 shares of company stock valued at $25,041,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

